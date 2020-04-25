SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 5 deaths reported in Iowa

Updated: Sat 1:06 PM, Apr 25, 2020

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.


Today's news conferences


Today's developments

12:52 p.m. -- The Pottawattamie County Publich Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the area's total to 25.

12:16 p.m. -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

 