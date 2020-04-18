SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Deaths reported in Iowa

Get a quick look at Saturday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saturday's developments

12:32 p.m. -- The first inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Saturday. The inmate was a new admission to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

11:58 a.m. -- The East-Central District Health Department in Columbus, Neb. has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in Platte County. This brings the four-county area to a total of 13 cases.

10:48 a.m. -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday 10 additional deaths and 181 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

