SATURDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: U.S. surgeon general demonstrates how to make face mask at home

Get a quick look at Saturday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saturday's scheduled news conferences

President Trump update

Saturday's updates

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said China is sending 1,000 ventilators to his state . The state of Oregon is also sending 140 ventilators to New York.

10:48 a.m. -- Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in central and eastern Iowa; 87 additional positive cases identified around the state, including cases reported in Mills and Pottawattamie counties on Friday.

10:46 a.m. -- The cruise ship Coral Princess with at least two COVID-19 deaths and a dozen positive cases aboard is docking in Miami.

9:51 a.m. -- The U.S. surgeon general shared a video showing how to quick make a facemask with items from around the house, like scarves, hand towels or even an old t-shirt.

4:42 a.m. -- At least 15 medics at Egypt's main cancer hospital have been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

—

