MON MAY 25 COVID-19 UPDATES: WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

—

Today's developments

3:29 p.m. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

2:10 p.m. -- The YMCA of Greater Omaha announced Monday it will reopen its seven Nebraska branch locations June 1 with operations limited to weights, cardio and walking tracks.

1:32 p.m. -- The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug U.S. President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.

1:13 p.m. -- For nearly 50 years, Memorial Day has been set aside to honor the men and women who lost their lives serving the country. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, honoring the nation’s fallen heroes looks a little different.

11:53 a.m. -- President Donald Trump threatened Monday to pull the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor doesn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

11:10 a.m. -- Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in more than two months on Monday as he marked Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a veterans park near his Delaware home.

8:11 a.m. -- Americans looking to get outside this holiday weekend, maybe fire up the grill, should be prepared to see high prices at grocery stores, especially cookout staples like ground beef and chicken.

5:29 a.m. -- Many laid-off workers who lost health insurance in the coronavirus shutdown soon face the first deadlines to qualify for fallback coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

4:44 a.m. -- Americans marked a Memorial Day like no other Monday as the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional commemorations and forced communities to honor the nation's military dead with smaller, more subdued ceremonies like car convoys and online tributes instead of parades.

3:23 a.m. -- President Donald Trump honored America’s fallen service members on Monday as he commemorated Memorial Day in back-to-back appearances in the midst of the pandemic.