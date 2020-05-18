MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Memorial Park concert canceled

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

10:02 a.m. -- Colleges and universities nationwide have had to close campuses and move classes online in response to the coronavirus crisis. But the pandemic's impact on historically black schools in the U.S. could be even more harmful and long-lasting, putting their future at risk.

8:33 a.m. -- The Memorial Park concert scheduled for June 26 has been canceled, according to an announcement from organizers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

7:05 a.m. -- The Department of Homeland Security is getting ready to advise the telecom industry about actions that can be taken to prevent 5G cell towers from getting attacked.

3:58 a.m. -- Europe reopened more widely on Monday, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, high-fashion boutiques in Italy, museums in Belgium, golf courses in Ireland and beer gardens in Bavaria. China announced it will give $2 billion to the fight against the coronavirus.