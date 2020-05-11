MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Reynolds taking exposure precautions; Sarpy County to reopen offices by appointment

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

—

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

12:14 a.m. -- Three clients and one staff member at the Stephen Center have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

11:55 a.m. -- Three Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates have tested negative for COVID-19. The men had been placed in quarantine and tested after coming in close contact with a penitentiary staffer who tested positive.

11:33 a.m. -- The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for COVID-19 in the next two weeks. Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call Monday that it’s the federal government’s strong recommendation that such testing be done.

11 a.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds opens her daily news conference detailing the precautions she is taking after her contact with Vice President Mike Pence last week. Pence announced over the weekend that he was self-isolating after one of his staff tested positive.

10:44 a.m. -- Douglas County's health department reports one death and 39 new cases of COVID-19, but noted that the "low number is due to a glitch in the laboratory reporting system."

10:29 a.m. -- Sarpy County will open its offices, by appointment only from 8 a.m. 4:45 p.m. weekdays, on Monday, May 18. Appointments will be available [DETAILS]

10:04 a.m. -- Given limited supplies, the federal government has been doling out Remdesivir, with some hospitals getting less than they need and others getting none. Remdesivir is the only drug that's been shown in a large, rigorous study to fight COVID-19.

9:44 a.m. -- Researchers at the University of Utah are developing a new way to detect COVID-19 with a smartphone. The plan is to take the Zika virus sensor and program it to identify COVID-19 instead.

9:43 a.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing that community's total to 624.

6:41 a.m. -- Those who want to take advantage of the speed and convenience of direct deposit for their stimulus payment should get their information in by noon Wednesday, according to the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service.