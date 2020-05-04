MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Nebraska reopens under eased restrictions

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

Today's developments

10:04 a.m. -- CHI Health for Nebraska and Council Bluffs reported in their 14 hospital regional network they have 121 ICU beds being used out of 320 and 35 of 390 ventilators are in use. There are 36 admitted COVID-19 positive patients in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area hospitals, while 68 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals outside the Omaha-Council Bluffs area.

8:45 a.m. --The City of La Vista, Nebraska announced public access will continue to be restricted at certain city facilities and the La Vista Swimming Pool's opening has been delayed until further notice. Youth and adult sports are restricted as per Nebraska's directed health measures and public gathering restrictions of 10 people or fewer will still be in effect. Playgrounds and park shelters will remain closed until at least May 31.

3:28 a.m. -- Portions of Nebraska will ease some restrictions on social gatherings and business operations starting Monday, May 4th. Here's what can be expected.

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update

1 p.m -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update