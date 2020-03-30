MON MAR 20 COVID-19 UPDATES: NCAA extends eligibility for spring sports athletes

Below is a review of Monday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

10:02 p.m. -- The NCAA will allow for Division I spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by coronavirus to have an additional year of eligibility.

9:30 p.m. -- Dolly Parton, country music star and literacy advocate, will be reading to America's children every Thursday night until June 4 on "Goodnight with Dolly." The Facebook event will kick off with "The Little Engine That Could."

9:25 p.m. -- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the state's third death associated with COVID-19 Monday night. According to the release, the person was a Lincoln County resident in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

8:58 p.m. -- Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers are suing Texas over moving to ban abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

7:05 p.m. -- Three Rivers Health Department has confirmed 10 more COVID-19 cases associated with the Carter House outbreak. Details will be available Tuesday.

6:40 p.m. -- The statewide social distancing restrictions have been extended until April 30 in Nebraska, according to Gov. Ricketts.

6:25 p.m. -- Gov. Pete Ricketts has now included Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties to the state's Directed Health Measure. It will be in effect until May 11, unless renewed.

5:27 p.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department has received the preliminary results of 16 new cases in the metro. According to the department, the cases include 9 men and women in their 20s and 30s, four women in their 40s and 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, and a man in his 70s.

3:50 p.m. -- The Pottawattamie County Health Department has released guidelines to assist those making handmade cloth masks as the nation continues to experience shortage.

5:15 p.m. -- The Omaha VA medical center campus will be pre-screening everyone who enters to protect the veterans and employees. An outdoor pharmacy is also becoming available for veterans who need to fill prescriptions.

3:30 p.m. -- Methodist Health System has created a hotline at 402-815-8255 to address the need for mental and emotional support during this pandemic. The line is staffed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

3:05 p.m. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging Americans to only flush toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes, in order to keep wastewater management systems working.

2:50 p.m. -- Abortion providers with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa are suing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for suspending abortion procedures as part of her order to halt elective and

non-emergency medical procedures.

2 p.m. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has his daily coronavirus press conference.

1:15 p.m. -- Stocks pushed higher on Wall Street led by gains for health care companies after developments announced that could aid in the COVID-19 outbreak.

12:20 p.m. -- The Douglas County Assessor and Register of Deeds Office has suspended all walk-in traffic effective March 31. Officials said if individuals have documents to record, please mail it with recording fees to Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds, 1819 Farnam St., Room H-09, Omaha, NE 68183.

12:15 p.m. -- Macy's says it will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were out of work when the chain closed due to coronavirus concerns.

12:07 p.m. -- Park Omaha announced they will no longer enforce parking meters during the pandemic. Curbside pickup locations are being approved on an as-needed basis. A cap of one to three spaces will be put in place for each block face depending on requests and available spaces.

11:27 a.m. -- The City of Council Bluffs has suspended building and rental inspections beginning today. This also includes inspections of additions and alterations to existing, occupied structures. Inspections for unoccupied structures or new construction is not affected. Regular inspections will resume after the COVID-19 threat is over, officials said.

11:20 a.m. -- The U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska declared a general order detailing how video teleconferencing will be done for federal cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:15 a.m. -- The Iowa Department of Health has been notified of 88 more COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday. The total is now 424. Two Iowans with COVID-19 died Sunday night -- one elderly adult of Linn County and one elderly adult in Washington County.

10 a.m. --The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will host a press briefing at 10 a.m. Monday. Topics will include the current coronavirus status in the area and the directed health measure to take effect at 12:01 a.m. March 31.

8:52 a.m. --Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials announced two more lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincoln on Monday morning. One case is an older child; the other is a woman in her 40s. More information will be available later this afternoon, officials said.

7:27 a.m. -- The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to almost one year from the date it was originally scheduled. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021.

7:02 a.m. -- Iowa Workforce Development has updated its leave policy for employees who are wor will be laid off or unable to work because of COVID-19. Those employees will no longer be required to use paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.

3:30 a.m. -- Instacart and Amazon workers seek a strike as their job grows busier and more dangerous.

3:11 a.m. -- Alan Merrill, co-writer of the song "I Love Rock and Roll," died Sunday due to coronavirus complications.

