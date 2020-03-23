MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Fed moves to ease national debt, aid businesses and local governments

Monday's updates

8:16 a.m. -- The Douglas County Board of Trustees will meet from 9:30 to 10 a.m. to discuss the potential impact of coronavirus on employees at the Douglas County Health Center.

8:01 a.m. -- U.S. futures jumped and global stock benchmarks trimmed losses after the Federal Reserve announcement.

7:33 a.m. -- The Federal Reserve says it will buy as much government debt as it deems necessary and will also begin lending to small and large businesses and local governments to help them weather the crisis. The central bank's all-out effort has now gone beyond even the extraordinary drive it made to rescue the economy from the 2008 financial crisis.

7:01 a.m. -- Tom Hanks tweeted that he and wife Rita Wilson were feeling better, two weeks after the Hollywood couple first began noticing symptoms while in Australia for his pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley. Hanks also reminded people of the importance of sheltering in place during the pandemic.

6:24 a.m. -- Free breakfast and lunch for students of Papillion La Vista Community Schools is being distributed from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

5:51 a.m. -- Markets reopened to an altered business landscape this morning as lockdowns and closures intended to halt the spread of the new coronavirus expanded over the weekend.

4:49 a.m. -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that hospitals are 10 days away from shortages in “really basic supplies" needed to protect health care workers and patients alike. “If we don't get the equipment, we're literally going to lose lives,” he said.

3:36 a.m. -- Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. Inside the otherwise emptied out Capitol, the draft aid bill was declared insufficient by Democrats, who argued it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers.

12:46 a.m. -- A registered nurse in Oklahoma is taking legal action after he says he was fired for wearing a face mask at work in an effort to protect himself, his family, and his patient amid the coronavirus outbreak.

