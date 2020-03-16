MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Trump administration says foreign campaign stoking fear

Here's a review of Monday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak:

<>10:51 a.m. -- The Trump administration is alleging that a foreign disinformation campaign is underway aiming to stoking fear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

9 a.m. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and more state officials will hold a press conference today at 3:30 p.m. to announce coronavirus response developments.

8:50 a.m. -- Fontenelle Forest will be closed to the public beginning today through March 31 because of coronavirus concerns, the organization announced Sunday.

8:03 a.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is recommending Iowa schools close for four weeks after learning of more cases that indicate the coronavirus is spreading through the state.

7:37 a.m. -- Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing the dining room seating in its restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

