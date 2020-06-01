MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Restrictions ease as protests continue

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

Today's developments

12:50 p.m. -- The Douglas County Health Department reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 in their area Monday, bringing the county's total to 4,412 positive cases.

9:11 a.m. -- Mills County Public Health reported Monday three new cases of COVID-19 in their area, bringing their total to 19 positive cases.

6:11 a.m. -- One small-town Oklahoma mayor testified before Congress she’s worried the city's 18-bed hospital can't handle a second Covid-19 wave. Many counties are slashing sizable chunks of their government work force. States are staring down red ink as the fiscal year comes to a close.

2:55 a.m. --The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe to the United States on Monday, even as U.S. protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks.

12:43 a.m. -- The remains of a Vietnam veteran who died in Spain from what officials said was COVID-19 have been shipped to his wife in Montana after they got lost in the mail.