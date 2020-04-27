MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Columbus reports 36 cases

Mon 8:50 AM, Apr 27, 2020

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.


Today's developments

8:29 a.m. -- The University of Nebraska at Lincoln will hold a virtual graduation ceremony May 9 to confer a record number of degrees -- about 3,550. A livestream of the event will be broadcast on UNL's website and by NET.

8:18 a.m. -- The East-Central District Health Department based in Columbus, Neb. announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction Monday.

 