MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 7 new cases in Sarpy/Cass County, 9 in Lincoln

Get a quick look at Monday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska

Monday's news conferences

Monday's developments

10:11 a.m. --Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed nine new cases, bringing the total in that health district to 61.

10:03 a.m. -- RAGBRAI has been postponed to July 25-31 of 2021.

9:55 a.m. -- Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Sarpy and Cass County Health Department, for a total of 57 cases in that district.