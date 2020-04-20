MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: 7 new cases in Sarpy/Cass County, 9 in Lincoln

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Monday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska
Monday's news conferences
11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 update [WATCH]
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 update
3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster Councy COVID-19 update
4 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force update
Monday's developments
10:11 a.m. --Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed nine new cases, bringing the total in that health district to 61.
10:03 a.m. -- RAGBRAI has been postponed to July 25-31 of 2021.
9:55 a.m. -- Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Sarpy and Cass County Health Department, for a total of 57 cases in that district.