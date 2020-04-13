MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Shares fall following OPEC deal

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Monday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Monday's livestreams
11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 response update
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update
3:30 p.m. -- Omaha-Douglas County update
3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County update
TBA -- White House Coronavirus Task Force
Monday's developments
8:00 a.m. -- A judge in Alambama issued an injunction preventing the state from banning abortions in response to the coronavirus.
6:30 a.m. -- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests that the social distancing restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus could have saved lives if begun earlier.
6:05 a.m. -- Shares lower in Asia following an agreement by OPEC and other oil-producing nations to cut output due to the collapse of demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
—
RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO