MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: U.S., Britain brace bleak week

Updated: Mon 9:04 AM, Apr 06, 2020

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Moday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday's scheduled news conferences


11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 response update
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update
3:45 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force

Monday's updates


7:15 a.m. -- Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases rocket toward their projected peak.

6:09 a.m. -- World stocks rose as investors gleaned hope from signs that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making progress in some hard-hit areas.

The bass player for iconic 1980s British pop band Duran Duran, John Taylor, says

4:28 a.m. -- The U.S. and Britain braced for what could be one of their bleakest weeks in memory as the human and financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak mounted. Meanwhile, new deaths and infections appeared to be slowing in Italy, Spain, and France, suggesting that lockdowns and social distancing are working.


