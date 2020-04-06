MONDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: U.S., Britain brace bleak week

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Moday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Monday's scheduled news conferences
11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 response update
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update
3:45 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force
Monday's updates
7:15 a.m. -- Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases rocket toward their projected peak.
6:09 a.m. -- World stocks rose as investors gleaned hope from signs that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making progress in some hard-hit areas.
