FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Protests over layoffs continue in Spain; New Zealand reports zero new cases in a week

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska & Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

—

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

1 p.m. -- President Trump news conference

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

11:43 a.m. -- A bitter partisan fight over a Pennsylvania lawmaker's decision to wait a week before disclosing his COVID-19 diagnosis spread to the House floor Thursday, and the state attorney general declined to investigate.

11:33 a.m. -- Douglas County reports three more residents with COVID-19 have died, and 150 more cases have been confirmed.

11:22 a.m. -- A debate in Congress over whether to extend $600 a week in federally provided benefits to the unemployed looks sure to intensify with the number of people receiving the aid now topping 30 million — one in five workers. The money, included in a government relief package enacted in March, is set to expire July 31.

10:55 a.m. -- Life Care Center nursing home in Elkhorn reports that a 10th resident with COVID-19 has died.

10:03 a.m. -- New Zealand has all but eradicated the coronavirus with just one person in the nation of 5 million known to be infected. Health authorities there have reported no new virus cases for a week.

9:42 a.m. -- Europe's extensive social welfare net is showing signs of fraying under economic strain from the coronavirus, as protests erupted for a second day in Spain against layoffs by French carmaker Renault, while Italy's chief central banker warned that “uncertainty is rife.”

7:57 a.m. -- JCPenney says it's reopening some of its stores, just two weeks after declaring bankruptcy. The clothing retailer shut down brick-and-mortar locations due to COVID-19; but now as the U.S. begins to reopen, they plan to begin opening their stores.

7:54 a.m. -- U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April as the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into a deep recession. Last month's spending decline was far worse than the revised 6.9% drop in March, which itself had set a record for the steepest one-month fall in records dating to 1959.