FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: President orders flags to half-staff in memory of virus deaths

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's COVID-19 update

1 p.m. -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update

Today's developments

10:35 a.m. -- In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with hundreds of thousands of spectators, eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years. In the age of coronavirus, local officials and NASA are split on whether that's a good idea.

10:10 a.m. -- Flags are at half-staff at government buildings and national monuments throughout the U.S. in memory of the nearly 95,000 Americans who lost their lives to coronavirus, as ordered by President Trump.

8:31 a.m. -- Much of the country remains unlikely to venture out to bars, restaurants, theaters or gyms anytime soon, despite state and local officials across the country increasingly allowing businesses to reopen, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

1:41 a.m. -- The coronavirus pandemic accelerated across Latin America, Russia, and the Indian subcontinent even as infection curves flattened and reopening was underway in much of Europe, Asia, and the United States. Many governments — even those where the virus is still on the rise — say they must shift their focus to saving jobs that are vanishing as quickly as the disease can spread. Meanwhile, The virus is roaring through countries ill-equipped to handle the pandemic, which many scientists fear will seed the embers of a second global wave of infections.