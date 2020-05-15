FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: White House gets new FDA guidance amid test accuracy concerns

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

—

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

9:52 a.m. -- Pottawattamie County Public Health on Friday reported a COVID-19 outbreak of 11 cases — 10 residents and one staff member — at Country House in Council Bluffs.

9:18 a.m. -- The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a serious rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus. The CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

7:52 a.m. -- The head of the Food and Drug Administration said his agency has provided new guidance to the White House after data suggested that a rapid COVID-19 test used by President Trump and others every day may provide inaccuracies and false negatives. Federal health officials have also been alerting doctors to the potential inaccuracy in the test, which is used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the United States.

6:44 a.m. -- Germany and several other European countries where the coronavirus spread has slowed were moving ahead Friday with relaxing border restrictions, while flare-ups in Mexico and elsewhere served as a reminder the pandemic is far from over.

5:29 a.m. -- Democrats began pushing Congress’ biggest coronavirus relief bill yet toward expected House passage Friday, a $3 trillion behemoth they said a beleaguered country badly needs but that Republicans called a bloated election-year wish list.