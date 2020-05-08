FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: April unemployment rate 2 new cases in Lincoln

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

—

TODAY'S CASES: Nebraska | Iowa

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

—

Today's livestreams

11:45 a.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence talks with faith leaders in Des Moines [WATCH]

1 p.m. -- Iowa round table with Vice President Mike Pence [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

9:52 a.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports two new cases of COVID-19.

8:12 a.m. -- The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The government's report noted that many people who lost jobs in April but didn't look for another one weren't even counted in the unemployment rate.