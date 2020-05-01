FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: NASA begs SpaceX spectators to stay home for launch

Get a quick look at today's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today's livestreams

11 a.m. -- Iowa governor's update [WATCH]

2 p.m. -- Nebraska governor's COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update [WATCH]

Today's developments

2 p.m. -- NASA and SpaceX urged everyone to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

12:46 p.m. -- The Senate is set to convene Monday, but the health risks from the coronavirus are being laid bare as the Capitol physician says there is no way to quickly test the 100 senators and staff.

12:27 p.m. -- The Face ID in Apple's new version of iOS will recognize when someone is wearing a mask, and the iPhone will instantly pull up the passcode entry screen — no more constant searching for your face.

12:15 p.m. -- Douglas County Health Department issued a Directed Health Measure extending most COVID-19 restrictions through the end of May. [DETAILS

11:47 a.m. -- A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that thousands of workers who are behind on their student loan payments are getting up to 15% of their paychecks garnished by the U.S. Education Department because it failed to notify employers that were to suspend the practice during the coronavirus pandemic.

11:15 a.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa qualifies for the FEMA crisis counseling assistance and training program, unlocking access to emotional support and resources for those struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

11:01 a.m. -- Former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver is urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to back off policies that he says will force employees to be in unsafe workplaces that have had coronavirus outbreaks.

11 a.m. -- Reporting eight more deaths and the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases to date — 740 confirmed since Thursday's update — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds warned Iowans that a likely surge in COVID-19 positive case numbers would be coming over the weekend.

10:42 a.m. -- A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a telecommunications specialist are accused of stealing personal protective equipment, toilet paper and other supplies from an agency warehouse in South Florida amid shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

10:21 a.m. -- Rent and mortgage payments are due again for more than 30 million people around the U.S. who have filed for unemployment benefits after losing work in the coronavirus pandemic.

9:46 a.m. -- Queen and Adam Lambert are out with a remake of one of the band’s anthems. The charity single “You Are the Champions” is dedicated to frontline health care workers.

6:02 a.m. -- Essential workers nationwide are planning a May Day strike to demand safer conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, while other groups plan rallies against tight stay-at-home orders they say are crippling the U.S. economy.

1:16 a.m. -- Millions of workers worldwide marked international labor day trapped between hunger and fear — struggling without jobs or worried they don’t have enough protections against the coronavirus as more countries and states reopen for business.