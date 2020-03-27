FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: U.K. prime minister tests positive; R. Kelly asks to be set free, citing coronavirus risk

Updated: Fri 9:12 AM, Mar 27, 2020

(WOWT) -- Below is a review of Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday's planned livestreams


  • 2 p.m. -- Update from Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials
  • 2:30 p.m. -- Update from Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials
  • 4 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force update

Friday's updates


8:41 a.m. -- Stocks opened lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the gains it piled up over the past three days. Major indexes are down about 3% in early trading Friday.

7:35 a.m. -- Singer R Kelly has cited novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.

7:22 a.m. -- Open Door Mission will have a drive-through pantry from 9-11 a.m. Saturday and again on April 18.

6:23 a.m. -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for novel coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

1:58 a.m. -- Asian shares advance after stimulus surge on Wall Street.


