FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: U.K. prime minister tests positive; R. Kelly asks to be set free, citing coronavirus risk

Below is a review of Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday's planned livestreams

2 p.m. -- Update from Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials

Update from Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials

White House Coronavirus Task Force update

Friday's updates

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of the gains it piled up over the past three days. Major indexes are down about 3% in early trading Friday.

7:35 a.m. -- Singer R Kelly has cited novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.

7:22 a.m. -- Open Door Mission will have a drive-through pantry from 9-11 a.m. Saturday and again on April 18.

6:23 a.m. -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for novel coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.'s response to the outbreak.

1:58 a.m. -- Asian shares advance after stimulus surge on Wall Street.

