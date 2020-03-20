FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Iowa loosens some regulations; U.S. tax deadline extended

(WOWT) -- Today's press conference schedule:
1 p.m. -- Bellevue-Plattsmouth-Sarpy County update.
2 p.m. -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts update
2 p.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds update

Here's a review of Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak:

9:24 a.m. -- U.S. tax deadline extended to July 15.

9:14 a.m. -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an additional public health emergency declaration to provide temporary relief from certain state regulations.

7:35 a.m. -- Worldwide death toll passed 10,000 people.

2:23 a.m. -- Stocks open higher on Wall Street at the end of another turbulent week.


