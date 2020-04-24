FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Johns Hopkins reports 50,000 U.S. deaths

(WOWT) -- Get a quick look at Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
—
Friday's news conferences
11 a.m. -- Iowa COVID-19 update [WATCH]
2 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 update
3:30 p.m. -- Douglas County COVID-19 update
3:30 p.m. -- Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 update
4 p.m. -- White House Coronavirus Task Force update
5 p.m. -- Nebraska COVID-19 response update in Spanish
Friday's developments
10:33 a.m. -- U.S. coronavirus deaths have surpassed 50,000, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures.
7:16 a.m. -- Some businesses took the first steps toward reopening in Georgia as the governor eased a month-long shutdown amid experts’ warnings of a potential new surge in coronavirus infections and a potent objection from President Trump.