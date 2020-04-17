FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Four deaths reported in Iowa

Get a quick look at Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday's livestreams

Friday's developments

1:24 p.m. -- Four deaths and 191 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Office on Friday. There are a total of 2,332 positive cases in the state now.

The deceased are an older adult in Black Hawk County, an older adult in Scott County, an elderly adult in Tama County and an older adult in Washington County.

12:03 p.m. -- Iowa school districts and nonpublic schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and will offer continuing education to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

11:28 a.m. -- The 12th case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the East-Central District Health Department in Columbus, Neb. The person likely acquired the coronavirus from a known, sick person while working outside of the state.

11:00 a.m. -- CHI Health reported there are 119 ICU beds and 51 ventilators in use at their facilities -- though not all are being used by COVID-19 patients. They have 24 admitted coronavirus patients in the Omaha and Council Bluffs areas, while there are 38 admitted patients in CHI Health facilities outside that area.

8:53 a.m. -- Stocks rose at the opening of trading on Wall Street as investors rally around signs that more governments are planning phased re-openings of their economies.

