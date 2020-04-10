FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Two deaths in Iowa; U.S. Olympic swim trials returning to Omaha

Get a quick look at Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday's scheduled livestreams

Iowa COVID-19 response update [ WATCH White House Coronavirus Task Force [ WATCH Nebraska COVID-19 response updateOmaha-Douglas County updateLincoln-Lancaster County update

Friday's developments

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reports the state has had two additional COVID-19 deaths.

9:17 a.m. -- The Food and Drug Administration has warned Infowars founder Alex Jones to stop promoting unapproved coronavirus “cures,” asking him to take down several products from his website which are reportedly advertised as treatments and cure for COVID-19.

7:58 a.m. -- USA Swimming confirms that the U.S. Olympic team swim trials will return to Omaha in July 2021.

5:54 a.m. -- British Prime minister Boris Johnson needs time to recover from the new coronavirus and is unlikely to be back at work soon, according to his father.

1:58 a.m. -- Asian shares are steady in quiet Good Friday trading after Wall Street closed out its best week in 45 years thanks to the Federal Reserve's titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis. Many regional markets were closed for Easter weekend holidays.

12:19 a.m. --President Trump is warning without evidence that expanding mail-in voting will increase voter fraud, but several GOP state officials are forging ahead to do just that.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO