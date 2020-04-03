FRIDAY COVID-19 UPDATES: Two new cases reported in Lincoln; Nebraska opens new testing lab

Get a quick look at Friday's local, state, and national developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday's planned livestreams

Nebraska COVID-19 updateIowa COVID-19 updateOmaha/Douglas County COVID-19 updateLincoln/Lancaster County COVID-19 update

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announces the availability of testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, "an in-state alternative with excellent turn-around time." In addition to doctor-ordered testing, the lab will also test healthcare workers and first-responders; anyone ages 65 or older with serious underlying health conditions; as well as residents and staff at nursing homes, group homes, homeless shelters, and daycare facilities.

9:48 a.m. -- Two new cases reported in Lincoln: one person in their 20s and another in their 70s. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will have a news conference at 3:30 p.m. with more information on the latest cases.

9:47 a.m. -- East Central District Health Department implements Directed Health Measures implemented elsewhere in the state for Boone, Colfax, Nance, and Platte counties, through May 15. The DHM limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and restricts bars and restaurants to carry-out, drive-through, or delivery service.

9:46 a.m. -- Fremont Board of Health extends their DHM restrictions to May 6.

9:43 a.m. -- Oprah and Leonardo DiCaprio are among those celebrities launching America’s Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus.

8:15 a.m. -- Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from their cabins and allowed to touch dry land for the first time in weeks. The exodus from the Zaandaam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam, was expected to continue throughout the day.

8:10 a.m. -- A record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March after nearly a decade as employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the viral outbreak that's all but shut down the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

6:48 a.m. -- The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans — mostly in areas hardest hit by community spread of COVID-19 — wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Officials are expected to suggest non-medical masks, T-shirts, or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home — for instance, at the grocery store or pharmacy; while medical-grade masks, particularly short-in-supply N95 masks, would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.

3:43 a.m. -- The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. The Asian Development Bank forecasts that the coronavirus pandemic will cost the world economy as much as $4.1 trillion. Meanwhile, S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis shows companies have accessed credit lines for $154.79 billion through March 27.

