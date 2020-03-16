Coronavirus uncertainty leads to increase in early ballot requests

More than 25,000 Douglas County voters have made requests for early ballots for the upcoming May primary. Those requests are coming in at a record pace, and election officials want other voters to think about getting an early ballot and voting at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Beth Black is busy working today at the Bookworm Book Store but when it’s time to vote Beth enjoys going to the polls.

“I love the adrenaline rush I love to see for myself how many people have turned out,” said Beth Black. “I also like to see the ages and who is at the polling place. This is a primary race and it is older folks who like to turn out for those so I think they’re vulnerable, we are vulnerable.”

The threat of the coronavirus has made our day-to-day lives uncertain. The Election Commissioner’s Office is trying to prevent, a large number of voters going to the polls in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We’re strongly suggesting any voter that has any concerns about going to a polling place request your early voting ballot by mail please do it sooner rather than later,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

Douglas County Election Commissioner says more voters have requested early ballots so far this year than in 2016 and 2018 and we’re still about two months away from the primary.

Kruse says with our day to day situations constantly changing as we deal with the threat of the coronavirus, casting an early ballot might be a good idea.

“Since we don’t know where this whole this going I think it’s a good idea I want my vote counted,” said Black.

County officials are hoping limiting the number of people who actually go to the polls in person will help prevent the spread of the virus.

At this moment state officials say the May 12th primary will go on as scheduled, but we all know things could change.

