Coronavirus scare worries Omaha's Chinese community

With the update from the CDC this morning reporting a second case of coronavirus in the U.S., the Chinese community in Omaha is concerned about family still overseas.

A local woman said her family members in Chine are taking precautions, doing their best to stay away from areas with large crowds.

"They're careful — being careful," said Liquin Kephert, whose family lives in Shanghi, about an hour-and-a-half flight from where the coronavirus is spreading.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday morning that a second case had been detected in Chicago.

In China, Kephert said, a lot of people canceled their Chinese New Year's plans because of the sudden outbreak.

She said where her family lives, stores have sold out of a lot of protective gear such as surgical masks, and that a lot of people in the country are on edge.