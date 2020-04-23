Coronavirus prompts Kansas to ease medical licensing rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has suspended multiple regulations licensing medical professionals to make it easier for them to work in health care facilities and nursing homes.

The executive order Kelly issued Wednesday suspends requirements that doctors supervise physician assistants, advanced practice practical nurses and licensed practical nurses.

The order also allows nurses with inactive or lapsed licenses to provide services and permits medical or nursing students to volunteer to work in health care facilities.

Kelly said she cannot address broader personnel challenges in the health care system with an executive order and called on the Legislature to consider rewriting licensing laws.