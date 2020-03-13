Coronavirus poses double-threat to society's most vulnerable

For some of society’s most vulnerable people Coronavirus threatens more than their health.

At the Open Door Mission in Omaha, the goal is to help people get back on their feet; the fear is Covid-19 is going to get in the way.

“A lot of folks work at CHI Center, work at the College World Series, so all of those things that have been cancelled have a huge impact on these folks,” said Steve Frazee, senior program director at Open Door Mission.

“Also a lot of our people are in the hospitality industry, clean room for hotels,” said Frazee.They're going to be the first to be laid off because those are all dependent on number of rooms that are occupied."

Those jobs are a lifeline for people trying to get back on their feet.

“They’re counting on that money to be able to take the next step," said Frazee.

For people like Angel Bordwell, the focus is on a different type of work.

“I'm just trying to better my life and get some sobriety under belt,” said Bordwell, who’s in a 90-day recovery program at Open Door Mission.

She said the timing of public schools closing because of the Coronavirus couldn't be worse.

“I can't really focus in class. I’m more focused on what he's doing, if he's ready go . . I have to step out of classes and sometimes don't attend all the classes,” said Bordwell.

She can't help but worry it's only going to get harder.

“I have a daughter too, who's in daycare and if they said she couldn't go to daycare that would definitely put us in a bind,” said Bordwell.

The Open Door Mission is still accepting donations, noting handsanitizer would be much welcome.

