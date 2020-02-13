Coronavirus patient traveled with group quarantined in Ashland

The newest confirmed case of coronavirus in the U.S. may have exposed the group of people quarantined in Nebraska.

The fifteenth person in the U.S. to test positive for coronavirus was on the same place as the group currently under 14-day quarantine at Camp Ashland.

According to the CDC, the infected patient was also on the same flight that landed at Eppley Airfield, but they were part of the group being quarantined at a military base in Texas. Right now, that person is in isolation at a hospital there.

Nebraska Medicine told 6 News on Thursday that the patients at Camp Ashland are being closely monitored and so far are showing no changes. Their quarantine will end on Feb. 20.