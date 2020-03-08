Coronavirus patient remains in critical condition, third person enters medical trial

An update on the woman in the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine reveals that she is still in critical condition.

(Photo: CDC) (MGN)

That woman and another patient who is in stable condition are both in the biocontainment unit, as of tonight.

The patient who is stable is one of seven people from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

A third person has also been enrolled in a clinical trial at Nebraska Medicine, according to a release. It's to try and see if a therapy developed for Ebola patients could help treat them.

Meanwhile, officials are still tracking down where the first person who tested positive that lives in the metro visited.

They're asking anyone who might have been at that basketball game at the Fremont YMCA last Saturday or anyone at the VFW Dinner this past Wednesday, to contact the Three Rivers Health Department and self-quarantine.

At least 30 healthcare workers in the metro have also been asked to self-quarantine.

