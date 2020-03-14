Coronavirus fears impact a typically busy weekend for Metro businesses

Businesses here in the Metro area are taking a hit at a usually busy time of the year.

The St. Patty’s Day Parade was canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus. Here in The Old Market, we've seen some people out and about.

Some people are telling us it's usually busier than this on a Saturday afternoon.

We did speak with some business owners in The Old Market. They tell us it's hard to tell if the change today is because of coronavirus fears or because of the snow we saw earlier today.

People on the streets here tell us today has been different compared to what they're used to typically seeing, especially during a day that was meant for celebrations.

"It’s obviously different. There's a vibe out there that people are not feeling that great. But I think in all-- social distancing is one of those measures we should be using,” said Ishani Jhamb of Omaha.

Businesses here say they are open and some are taking extra precautions.

One of the restaurants in The Old Market tells us they are now going to hire a person whose sole job will be to sanitize everything.

