Coronavirus experts explain how to self-quarantine

With mounting concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, experts explain what it means to “self-quarantine.”

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control advised anyone who has traveled internationally and is feeling sick should self-isolate for at least 14 days after returning to the U.S.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Medical, it means:

Stay home in your room

Don’t go to work, class or social gatherings for 14 days

Limit contact with others, including whoever may live in your home

Wash your hands and do not share anything until after 14 days

If you live with someone who is self-quarantined, MIT Medical recommends washing your hands, monitoring yourself for symptoms and don’t visit the isolated person.

If using the same bathroom, avoid using the same towels.

If you are under self-quarantine and must go out -- wear a mask.