Coronavirus concerns threaten upcoming sporting events

Across the country, plans are changing as we speak for large events over concerns of the coronavirus.

Today the Ivy League canceled its conference basketball tournament in Massachusetts. The first division one games to be canceled because of the virus.

In ten days eight basketball teams and their fans will come to Omaha to six games played here at the CHI Center.

The NCAA, which created a coronavirus advisory panel has not made any changes but its fluid. Especially for any games near cities that have been hit hard.

When it comes to large gatherings, many organizations, even state lawmakers, are discussing plan B's.

Tuesday, Nebraska lawmakers heard the latest from the health experts. Senators are planning to shut down the unicameral and take a break in the calendar if there is an outbreak in the legislature.

Omaha council members are also taking cues from the health department, state, and local -- recognizing how they meet could always change in the short term based on new information.

Councilmember Ben Gray said, "I think the politicians who know the least about this ought to stay out of it and let the professionals do what they need to do -- and get us a line and tell us what they would suggest being next steps.”

Ben Gray tells me the council offices will get a thorough deep cleaning later this week.

