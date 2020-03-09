Coronavirus school closings: Fremont, Plattsmouth, Logan View

Some metro-area school districts are canceling class and remaining closed amid worries of the coronavirus spreading after three confirmed cases have appeared in the area.

The following districts have announced closures for at least Monday.

Fremont Public Schools: Closed through March 14.

Fremont Bergan Catholic School: Closed through March 14.

Fremont Trinity Lutheran: Closed through March 14.

Midland University in Fremont: Closed through March 15.

Plattsmouth Community Schools: Closed through March 15.

Logan View Public Schools: Closed through March 10.

- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.