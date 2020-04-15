Coronavirus challenges rural, close-knit families of Navajo Nation

PHOENIX (KNXV/CNN) - There are so many people impacted and lives changed all across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The close-knit nature of family life and rural setting make fighting the pandemic challenging for the Navajo. (Source: Eunique Yazzie/KNXV/CNN)

Some of those hit the hardest are those living on the Navajo Nation.

“It’s hitting really, really close to family and I’m worried. I’m definitely worried,” said Eunique Yazzie, who was born and raised in Chinley, Ariz., a small fraction of the sprawling Navajo Nation.

She watches as the coronavirus ravages the place she once called home.

The Navajo Nation reported 33 deaths and 838 positive cases on the reservation and surrounding areas as of Tuesday. There are reportedly 156,823 living on the Navajo Nation, as of the 2010 census.

“A lot of my aunts and uncles and cousins, they live in very, very rural communities,” Yazzie said. She moved to Phoenix in early 2000 to pursue an education in design.

She said growing up on the reservation is a unique way of life.

“I think the reason why we are being hit so hard is because most of our families live in units,” Yazzie said. “You can have your aunts, your uncles, your grandmas, your cousins living around you within like 100 feet to 500 feet.”

If one person gets coronavirus, it can easily spread throughout that unit.

She said most don’t even have addresses, forcing them to pick up critical supplies and deliveries at Post Office boxes, “and a P.O. box is place where people come together, and there’s a lot of people moving and it’s all in the same area.”

Yazzie’s mother Bertha is a teacher for the Sanders Unified School District on the reservation, working directly with special needs students on a daily basis.

“Hardly any of the kids have internet at home. They don’t even have cell phones, so their homework and their schooling comes to them on a daily basis by people pulling up and driving through and grabbing what they need,” she said.

Her mother is physically handing those assignments out along with lunches despite only having homemade personal protective equipment.

“My mom has told that she’s afraid for her life. She doesn’t know if she should go to work because she feels like every time she goes to work she’s putting herself and our family at risk,” Yazzie said.

“It’s always a feeling of 'You’re not doing enough, you’re not doing enough,'” she said.

Denee Bex, Yazzie’s sister, is a dietitian at the Fort Defiance Hospital. Her clinic is now serving patients over the phone.

“It’s been really difficult to get a hold of our patients just because the phone service isn’t what it is out in the city,” she said.

Proper care, medication, nutritious food and clean water are all obstacles her patients face. She says it paints a dire picture once the coronavirus is contained.

“We’re gonna see just a surge in uncontrolled chronic diseases, uncontrolled diabetes, uncontrolled cardiac heart failure,” Bex said.

Back in phoenix, Yazzie is putting her design education to work.

“We have about nine printers going right now, nine 3D printers printing day and night,” she said.

She, along with several others are making face shields: 300 so far, 1,000 by the end of the month.

“These face shields are designated for Navajo and Hopi communities,” Yazzie said.

The communities are battling an invisible enemy, one that could define the future of all who call this precious land home.

