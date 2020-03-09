Coronavirus case confirmed in Pottawattamie County

Pottawattamie County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the county's health department said in a release Monday afternoon.

The Pottawattamie County Health Department is planning to brief news media at 5 p.m. to share more details about the case.

Eight people are still under quarantine at UNMC, including the first Nebraskan diagnosed.

Lincoln officials announced Monday afternoon that 40 people were under self-quarantine. The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department said there was a basketball team from Lincoln that attended the event that prompted school closings in Fremont.

