Coronavirus: Publix ending designated shopping times for seniors, expanding store hours

Publix has announced a change to its store hours as the reopening process continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Publix is modifying store hours again during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: WWSB) The grocer will expand its store hours to 7 a.m. - 9 p.m daily starting Saturday. Pharmacies will also return to normal operating hours. The company also announced it will discontinue its designated shopping hours for seniors, first responders and health care workers. Customers who wish to shop during hours with smaller crowds are encouraged to go during the 7 a.m. hour.

We’re expanding our store hours. Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours. Learn more: https://t.co/Q4ZbAA0jI8 pic.twitter.com/pC3sl57SeN — Publix (@Publix) May 14, 2020

Publix will continue to do additional cleaning before opening and after closing, and many of the company’s social distancing guidelines will remain in place. Managers can opt to continue limiting the number of customers inside stores.

Employees will continue to be required to wear face coverings, and they also have the option to wear gloves.

Customers are encouraged to use contactless payment options.

