Coronavirus: Another patient to be released today from Nebraska Medical Center

One of the 10 Americans being monitored for coronavirus at the Nebraska Medical Center who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship will leave today while another is still being treated in the biocontainment unit.

The testing continues for the eight other guests in the quarantine unit as more releases are possible this week, according to NMC officials.

Four were released Monday, two of which spoke at a press conference about their experience.

The spread of the virus in Nebraska means the continued preparation by officials and residents alike.

They advise reviewing business plans and consider what may be necessary should a large portion of staff must stay home from work.

Families should plan for schools and daycares to possibly close.

In the U.S., 11 have died of COVID-19 in connection to a nursing home in Washington. The total number of cases in the U.S. stands at 148.

Internationally, more than 94,000 cases are known worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

