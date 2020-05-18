Coronavirus affects high school seniors' future plans

High school seniors did not end their last year the way they would have liked.

"I was supposed to walk the stage yesterday. So yesterday was a very hard day," Camille Rowan, a new high school graduate said.

Rowan and many others said they missed out on so many things.

"I was honestly kind of sad because I didn't get to do a lot of the things I wanted to do," another newly graduated senior, Gerald Huey, said.

The coronavirus is now impacting their lives after graduation as many of them get ready for college.

According to Omaha Public Schools in 2016 only about 16% of graduating seniors attended an out of state school.

Rowan was hoping to do the same.

"Well, I was dedicated to like Prairie View A&M. That's in Texas," she said.

Huey was set on Fisk University.

"I have a few relatives that went there. And I have some family that lives out there in Tennessee. So I thought that it would be a good fit for me," he explained.

Their plans have now completely changed.

"I ended up losing my job, and so I couldn't pay the enrollment fee for this year," Huey said.

Rowan said she never had the chance to visit Prairie View A&M University's campus-like she planned.

"I need that in-person experience. Like it's not the same online," she added.

Both Huey and Rowan plan on attending UNO in the fall. They said the school's plan on affordability played a role in their decision.

"Things are tight. And they're even tighter now," Rowan explained.

As they get ready for a very different freshman year they have even more questions.

"Is it going to be online or in-person? Like what's going to be different? Like social distancing?" Rowan asked.

Huey had similar concerns.

"I'm not sure how the class placement is going to be. Like if we're going to have to wear facemasks or like sit six feet apart from each other," he wondered.

However, they say the class of 2020 will push through.

"We're going to get through this together," Rowan added.

Omaha Public Schools has said teachers and counselors have been available to help students with big decisions and staying engaged.