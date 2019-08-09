Cornhusker Marching Band to give public performance Aug. 23

The Cornhusker Marching Band is hosting a preview of this year's Huskers half-time show later this month at Memorial Stadium.

Get a look the band's famous "drill down," and see what else the group has been practicing during summer camp this year ahead of the football team's season opener against South Alabama on Aug. 31.

The free performance starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Fans are advised to enter the stadium through Gate 3, the southwest entrance; or Gate 11, the northwest entrance.