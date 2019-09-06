Cop on Top campaign in support of Nebraska Special Olympics

Law enforcement troops took up rooftop positions Friday to take aim at a special challenge.

They made the trek to the top of donut shops throughout the heartland in a quest to help support the Nebraska Special Olympics.

Special Olympian Andrew Kline found himself in the shadow of a cop atop a Dunkin’ Donuts at 72nd and Cornhusker in Papillion. Andrew’s ambitions highlight the cause. “I am in powerlifting, soccer, fake football and floor hockey,” he said.

Sarpy County deputies and Papillion Police officers have a longstanding relationship with the athletes.

And that makes this event personal for them.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Griger said, “The torch run in Nebraska and law enforcement and Special Olympics have had a relationship for a long time and this is another portion of that."

And the people lined up all the way around Dunkin’ Donuts to do their part.

To add a little multi-tasking, the deputies also partnered with the Nebraska Humane Society for Deputy Dog for a Day. The idea here was to put some K9s in the spotlight to help them find new homes.

Sheriff’s Deputy Letha Feeney said, “We hate to see homeless animals and after I saw the program that La Vista has and they get all of their dogs adopted, I thought it was a very good thing for us to do, too."

Some friendly competition rounded out the day’s events with Sarpy County deputies say their goal was to beat out all of the Omaha Police officers’ donations.