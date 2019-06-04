Cooper Nuclear power plant's false alarm under investigation

Officials on Tuesday said "all is fine" after sirens went off at the Cooper Nuclear Station this morning.

MGN

Nebraska Public Power District said an alert system problem caused several sirens to unnecessarily sound near the nuclear power plant.

The district said in a news release that there was no problem at the plant that required activation of the sirens.

The false alarm is being investigated. NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said the incident is being reported to federal regulators as well.