Cooler rides are on the rise, but the heat's still on Metro Transit

The number of city buses without air conditioning has risen, yet the chances of getting on a cool bus have gone up.

“It was cold, it was like I needed a blanket, I wasn’t used to it,” said Jaquez Jenkins Jones. He was surprised on Monday when he got on the bus to go to football practice. “It got way better. I really feel the improvement, especially this morning.”

6 News first reported on bus drivers and passengers being fed up with the lack of air condition on city buses a couple of weeks ago. At that time there were 11 buses without air condition. A Metro Transit representative said at the time, they had contracted two outside companies to help make the fixes. Attention was placed on fixing the newer buses, those on the more popular routes. The majority are now fixed, but the number of total buses without air conditioning has actually risen, to 17.

“It was nice and cool,” said Hattie Lee. “The air conditioning was working, I had no problems.” Lee takes the bus to work and says she’s been on her fair share of hot buses. She’s hoping she gets another comfortable ride later this week.

“I’m hoping, I pray for it,” said Lee. “I’m off until Wednesday, so we’ll see on Wednesday.”

As for Jaquez Jenkins Jones, he noted that when the buses get more chill, so do the passengers. "The attitude changed too, people get a little more feisty if that air isn't on,” said Jenkins Jones.

A Metro Transit representative said they are keeping on the two outside contracted companies to help continue making repairs. They are also providing cold water and cooling places for their drivers.

