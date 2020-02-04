Convicted rapist escapes from sexual predator treatment in Kansas

Authorities say a convicted rapist and kidnapper has escaped from a sexual predator treatment program in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says 58-year-old Randy Eugene Snodgrass ran away Monday while being taken to Parsons State Hospital and Training Center.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a state hospital staffer was injured during the escape and received treatment at another hospital.

The state agency says Snodgrass is considered armed and dangerous. No further details were released.