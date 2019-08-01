Convenience store customer shoots alleged thief

Lincoln Police said a customer inside the Kwik Shop at 56th and Holdrege shot a person trying to steal from the store early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the convenience store at 1:40 a.m. on a hold-up alarm. Investigators said a man had gone into the store and tried to steal undisclosed items.

The store's clerk confronted the suspect. Police said a customer who was in the store at the same time shot the suspect in the arm.

According to police, the theft suspect left the scene and turned up at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm that is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police have not released the suspect's name but said he had a warrant out for his arrest. Police said the suspect will be placed under arrest once he is released from the hospital.

The customer who shot the theft suspect was not under arrest as of Thursday morning. Police are reviewing surveillance video and determining whether the customer will be charged.