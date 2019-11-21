Contractors claim stolen construction equipment

Thousands of dollars of recovered construction equipment in Sarpy County is now finally getting back to their owners.

Thursday, victims were able to pick up items that were stolen in connection to dozens of thefts.

Investigators estimate there are 30 to 50 thousand dollars of equipment just in one room, and victims have been stopping by to find their stolen items.

In just a couple of hours, half of the items were claimed.

The items were seized by Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office from an accused burglar that they say hit more than two dozen places.

Johnny Pierson with Ronco Construction says, they do their best to lock their stuff up but people keep breaking in.

“I’m a little down that I didn’t find any of our stuff,” said Pierson. “We do as much as we can but if they really want to get in and get it they’re going to find a way, unfortunately.”

