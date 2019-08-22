Contractor in jail after maintaining relationship with inmate

We know many companies frown on workplace romances. But when the workplace is a prison, it's illegal.

But a woman who was working at Omaha Corrections is now an inmate at the Douglas County Jail, waiting for her day in court.

"The penalty if you're found guilty is two years in prison," the judge said to Elka Bowman, who turned in her medical scrubs for standard-issue jail attire.

Investigators allege she started sending money and communicating with Kevin Concannon, inmate No. 55607, last October.

Concannon has been in prison since 2001 when he was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a man three times near Valley.

Set to be released in two years, he lives at Omaha Corrections where Bowman was a contract worker handing out medications to inmates.

How was she caught?

"She set up fake email accounts to communicate with an inmate," officials said. "She sent money to the inmate totaling $1,240. Also sent nude photos to the inmate and engaged in lewd conversation."

Prison oversight experts tell 6 News inappropriate relationships between inmates and staff happen more than we think.

Often it's hard to prove, they say, so workers are told to leave the job, and no criminal charges are filed.

Investigators told the court that once Bowman was tipped off they were looking into the relationship, the behavior continued.

"Even after she was made aware of this, she would still have conversations with the inmate," the prosecutor said.

While she apparently used a fake name while communicating with the inmate, according to court records, the email account she used on the communication was the one used to get her security clearance.