Contractor faces charges in two counties, repeatedly scamming customers

Hopes for full restitution may be dashed for several customers of a contractor facing charges in two counties. In 18 years Six on Your Side and Mike Mcknight have repeatedly exposed the business practices of Ross Sherwood, tonight we learn he’s a wanted man.

After Abed Jamal paid Ross Sherwood $4,500, he never received his new deck.

“He would not come with the material, he would not come with the labor, he would not come with anything,” said Jamal.

Jamal is one of three Omaha customers a judge ordered Sherwood to repay.

Early this week, Sherwood was scheduled to appear in a Douglas County District Courtroom to provide an update on his restitution to victims. Sherwood didn’t show so there’s a felony theft by deception warrant out for his arrest in Douglas County.

A Sarpy County Sheriff’s investigator also has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

“My case in Sarpy County is a brand new charge in which he began work on a deck for a Gretna couple and then failed to complete that job,” said Sarpy County Deputy Matt Barrall.

The homeowners took photos of some work by Sherwood before they allege he walked away with $25,000.

“It’s not unusual for him to keep doing the same thing over and over again,” said Jamal.

In Omaha, Jamal received $2,000 restitution or under half of what Sherwood owes him.

“I hope Douglas County will go after him and get what they can out of him. Don’t let him keep doing this to not only us but to other people,” said Jamal.

Ross Sherwood said in 2001, “I am a good person and have a business, I’m still operating the business but we had financial problems last year.”

That case settled 18-years ago but more recently Sherwood faced Theft by Deception charges in Sarpy and Douglas Counties.

Sherwood has made several payments to the courts in Sarpy and Douglas Counties. But he owes a lot more money to make full restitution to victims. He’s not returned our messages. If you know where to find Ross Sherwood call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP or the Sheriff’s office.